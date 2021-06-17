Bank of Hawaii Makes New $904,000 Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Carvana by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.68. 4,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.03. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of -136.32 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.46.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.12, for a total transaction of $4,121,463.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $306,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,224,903 shares of company stock valued at $329,624,896. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

