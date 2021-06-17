Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,137 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.36. 4,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.55. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

