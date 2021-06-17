Bank of Hawaii Sells 280 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.11.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.69. 13,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,844. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $167.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

