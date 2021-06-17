Bank of Hawaii Sells 744 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,113 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.35. 109,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,946,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.