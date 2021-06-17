Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,367 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $559,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after acquiring an additional 60,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,862,000 after acquiring an additional 90,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

NTR traded down $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $59.25. 126,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

