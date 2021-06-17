Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.06 Billion Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817,283 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications accounts for 0.7% of Bank of Montreal Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bank of Montreal Can owned 4.40% of Rogers Communications worth $1,063,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

RCI traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.96. 4,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,719. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $52.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.