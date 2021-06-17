Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$139.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$133.83.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$129.31 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$70.29 and a twelve month high of C$129.45. The stock has a market cap of C$83.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$120.55.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8006643 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

