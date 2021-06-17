Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Halma from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Halma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Halma stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

