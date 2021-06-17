Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Down 7%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) shares were down 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 12,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 590,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a market cap of $482.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $603,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,081,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,095.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

