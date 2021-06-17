Baron Financial Group LLC Buys 28,440 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 258.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,065,000 after buying an additional 96,173 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,323. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.47 and a 52 week high of $108.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.83.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

