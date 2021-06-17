Baron Financial Group LLC Buys 300 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 259,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,974,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $192.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

