Baron Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 35.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $4,183,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in PayPal by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $7.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.66 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

