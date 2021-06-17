Baron Financial Group LLC Purchases 357 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $163.93. 129,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,744,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

