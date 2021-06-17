Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 385 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baron Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 388,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.53. 118,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,794. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.57 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

