Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 4,625 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Baron Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.35. 5,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,413. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32.

