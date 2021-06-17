Beacon Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Major Drilling Group International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MDI. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian increased their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of MDI stock opened at C$9.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of C$3.42 and a twelve month high of C$11.34. The company has a market cap of C$750.88 million and a P/E ratio of -11.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.78.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

