Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

