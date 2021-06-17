Berenberg Bank Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €39.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €37.03 ($43.56).

EPA:STM opened at €31.50 ($37.06) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €30.89.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

