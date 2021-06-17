BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Short Interest Update

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 282,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 13th total of 340,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,820.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRRGF remained flat at $$3.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.52. BerGenBio ASA has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BerGenBio ASA in a report on Monday, March 8th.

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing drugs to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in major cancer indications and COVID-19.

