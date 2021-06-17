Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) Financial Analysis

Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wayfair and Betterware de Mexico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.27 $185.00 million $2.14 144.05 Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.43 $15.87 million $0.47 87.77

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than Betterware de Mexico. Betterware de Mexico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wayfair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wayfair and Betterware de Mexico, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 3 10 16 0 2.45 Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00

Wayfair presently has a consensus price target of $317.43, suggesting a potential upside of 2.97%. Betterware de Mexico has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.48%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than Wayfair.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and Betterware de Mexico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20% Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wayfair beats Betterware de Mexico on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Invex Security Trust 2397.

