BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Announces Earnings Results

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BeyondSpring stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $432.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.54. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BeyondSpring stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 354.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of BeyondSpring worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BYSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

