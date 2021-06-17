BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd Invests $3.30 Million in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd bought a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 126,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000. United States Steel accounts for about 1.3% of BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $811,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,174,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,383,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in United States Steel by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 217,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 150,383 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,531,381. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on X shares. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

