BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 34,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,752,753 shares.The stock last traded at $58.38 and had previously closed at $59.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,146,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $413,522,000 after buying an additional 191,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $162,007,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $116,346,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

