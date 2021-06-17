BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Short Interest Update

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the May 13th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 67,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,753. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after buying an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,007,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

