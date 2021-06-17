Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji Sells 2,026 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,026 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $317,798.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,237.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total transaction of $255,824.36.

Shares of BILL traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.74. 1,457,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,721. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.66 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM International IV Ltd bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,917,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.71.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

