Bill R. Sanford Sells 10,846 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ITGR stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,378. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.36. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.90.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on ITGR. Argus upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
