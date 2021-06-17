Bill R. Sanford Sells 10,846 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ITGR stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,378. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.36. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.90.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Integer by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Integer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITGR. Argus upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

