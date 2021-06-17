Biogen Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $16.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $16.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.78. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.03.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $391.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

