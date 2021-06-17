Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $415.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.03.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $391.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.56. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $42,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.