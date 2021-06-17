Bismuth Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $280.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,332,356 coins and its circulating supply is 21,265,824 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

