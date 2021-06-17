Bitball Treasure Market Cap Hits $115.22 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $115.22 million and $467,591.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $256.04 or 0.00686825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 38.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000798 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 114.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.