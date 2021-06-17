BitCapitalVendor Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $974,666.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00060059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00025875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.00 or 0.00755682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042217 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.