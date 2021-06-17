Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $63.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

