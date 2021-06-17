BitcoinHD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.29 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00004880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $11.64 million and $2.29 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00060327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00142670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00177700 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.03 or 0.00936303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,221.00 or 1.00052833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002937 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

