Bitzeny (ZNY) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $144,130.39 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.99 or 0.00437293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

