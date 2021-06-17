Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Stake Decreased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 479,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 504,661 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals accounts for about 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Black Stone Minerals worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SoftVest Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,095,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,646 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,832,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

BSM stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,220. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.