BlackLine Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 920 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 970% compared to the average volume of 86 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $103.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $375,204.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,705,714.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,137.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,920 shares of company stock worth $12,597,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in BlackLine by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 429,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,522,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BlackLine by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

