BlackRock Inc. Acquires 78,225 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Surmodics worth $128,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Surmodics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Surmodics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Surmodics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,782,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,570,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Surmodics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $134,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,415 shares of company stock worth $533,394. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $730.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29, a PEG ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.