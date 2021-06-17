BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of ADTRAN worth $137,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after acquiring an additional 695,505 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 329,450 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 204,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after acquiring an additional 197,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 171,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

