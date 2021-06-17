BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 424,594 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Banc of California worth $132,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Banc of California by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banc of California by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Banc of California by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

