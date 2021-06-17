BlackRock Inc. Has $134.75 Million Stock Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,780 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.72% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $134,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRMK. JMP Securities began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

