BlackRock Inc. Has $139.44 Million Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $139,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

PAC stock opened at $112.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $62.06 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 108.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

