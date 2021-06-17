BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.47% of Cactus worth $126,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cactus by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 2.41. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

