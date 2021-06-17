BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 219,254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.97% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $130,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 186.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 130,359 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 255,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

RUTH stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $828.56 million, a PE ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

