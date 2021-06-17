BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in May

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 13th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:MQY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,098. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 16.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

