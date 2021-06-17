Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
Shares of BGB opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.53. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $13.83.
About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.