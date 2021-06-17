Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $41,892.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $268,656. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

