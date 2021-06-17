Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Gap Up to $11.22

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.22, but opened at $11.45. Blade Air Mobility shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 467 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDE. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

In other Blade Air Mobility news, Director Eric Affeldt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.