Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Sells $281,391.93 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $281,391.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,795.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 1,058 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $21,318.70.

On Monday, May 3rd, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $53,860.00.

BE stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.89. 2,152,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.