bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Equities analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to post sales of $19.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.57 million and the highest is $33.09 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $198.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $118.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.48 million to $252.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $240.40 million, with estimates ranging from $114.46 million to $427.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLUE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in bluebird bio by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in bluebird bio by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in bluebird bio by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,775 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $68.39.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

