BMO Capital Markets Boosts Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$4.50

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ROOT. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.94.

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of ROOT opened at C$3.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$151.49 million and a PE ratio of 9.73. Roots has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.42.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.