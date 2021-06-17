BMO Capital Markets Boosts Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$4.50

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ROOT. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.94.

Shares of ROOT opened at C$3.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$151.49 million and a PE ratio of 9.73. Roots has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.42.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

